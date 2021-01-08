OU wrestling adds New Mexico prep star

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's wrestling team added Samuel Minton, of Aztec, N.M., for the 2021-22 school year.

Minton is a state qualifier and a sistrict academic athlete in New Mexico. He has been part of the Aztec Tigers wrestling team that are the three-time New Mexico state champions.

Minton started wrestling when he was 5. He is shooting for the Aztec Tigers to win the state title for the fourth season in a row. Aztec High School has won 18 team state titles in their history and most of them have been under Hall of Fame coach Herb Stinson.

Minton plans to major in secondary education.