OU men's golf team ties for fifth in home tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's golf team tied for fifth at the OU Invitational in Lawrence.

Ottawa shot a combined score of 675.This was the first tournament of the spring for the men's golf team.

Clete Carlson led the way for the Braves as he tied for sixth, shooting a 158. Cameron Cross tied for 12th at 16. Jay Haverty placed 32nd with a 176. Blake Minyard tied for 35th at 180. Logan Hessemeyer tied for 38th at 181.

The Braves play Monday and Tuesday at the College of the Ozarks Spring Invitational in Hollister, Missouri.