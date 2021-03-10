Kaps leads OU women's golf to seventh in home tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's golf finished seventh at the OU Invitational in Lawrence.

Ottawa shot a two-day score of 765 in the first tournament of the spring season

Kayla Kaps led the way for Ottawa as she finished seventh with a 169. Jordan Bianco tied for 20th with a 178. Abi Tinlin tied for 29th with a 190. Rhiannon Timmons placed 40th at 228.

Ottawa plays March 22-2 at the KCAC No. 1 Tournament in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.