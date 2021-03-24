OU men's golfers finish sixth in conference tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's golf team placed sixth at the KCAC No. 1 Tournament played Monday and Tuesday. The Braves shot a score of 965 in four combined rounds.

Cameron Cross tied for seventh with a four-round score of 225. Clete Carlson placed 25th with a 241. Blake Minyard tied for 38th at 249. Logan Hessemeyer finished 41st with a four-round score of 250. Caleb Williams shot a 260 to take 53rd. Rusty Gentry was 54th at 264. Collin Hanson placed 57th at 270.

The OU women had three compete in the tourney. Kayla Kaps finished 18th with a two-round score of 180. Abi Tinlin finished 30th at 195. Rhiannon Timmons was 38th at 225.