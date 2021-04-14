OU golfer Cross ties for second in Bethany tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's golf team places fourth at the Bethany College Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Braves shot a combined score of 631.

The Ottawa women golfers placed sixth at 776.

Cameron Cross tied for second place with a combined score of 146. Logan Hessemeyer tied for 15th with a 156.. Blake Minyard tied for 33rd at 164. Clete Carlson tied for 35th with a 165. Jay Haverty tied for 42nd with a 172. Caleb Williams finished 53rd with a combined score of 185.

The women’s squad was paced by Kayla Kaps, who tied for seventh with a two-round score of 171. Jordan Bianco shot a combined score of 184 to tie for 19th. Abi Tinlin took 23rd at 187. Rhiannon Timmons placed 46th at 234.

The Ottawa men golfers play April 19-20 at the KCAC Championships in Garden City. The women’s KCAC Championships are April 23-24 in Garden City.