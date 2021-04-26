OU women golfers take sixth in KCAC Tournament

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's golf team finished the 2020-21 season with a sixth-place finish at the KCAC #2 Tournament with a score of 714. The Braves finished ninth overall at the KCAC Championships, which was a combination of KCAC #1 and KCAC #2 Tournaments.

Round 1

Kayla Kaps finished 18th with a combined score of 180. Abi Tinlin placed 30th at 102. Rhiannon Timmons took 38th at 22.

Round 2

Kaps tied for seventh with a round one score of 81 and round two of 82 (163). Jordan Bianco shot a combined score of 170 to place 18th. Tinlin tied at 177. Timmons was 37th at 204.