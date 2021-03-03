OU lacrosse teams sweep Spires in opener

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University lacrosse teams are off to a good start. The squads swept the University of Saint Mary Tuesday at AdventHealth Field.

The men notched a 21-7 victory, while the women rolled to a 22-3 win.

The Ottawa men took control after surrendering an early 1-0 lead to the Spires. The Braves led 7-3 after the first quarter. Ottawa led 12-4 at halftime and increased the lead to 16-6 after three quarters.

Brandon DeMarco led the way for the Braves with six goals and four assists. Dakota Lepker added four goals and three assists. Jake Noernberg followed with three goals and five assists. Kane Adelmann and Joey Ceto knocked in two goals and Ceto had two assists as well.

The Lady Braves were dominant from the start, scoring in the first minute. Ottawa scored the first 11 goals en route to a 15-1 halftime lead.

Ottawa increased the lead to 17-1 in the third quarter.

Cecily Anderson led the way for Ottawa with five goals and four assists. Shannon Carroll followed with four goals. Quinn Crandall and Mackenzie Simmons added three goals. Felicia Dixon and Ashlee Weger found the back of the net twice. Katherine Ketter, Ashley Santillan and Meagan Gilstrap contributed one goal apiece. Santillan and Weger also had two assists in the contest.

The squads play Thursday at home against Missouri Valley.