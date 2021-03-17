OU lacrosse teams split in Michigan

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University lacrosse teams split games Tuesday in Michigan.

The women's lacrosse team earned their fifth win of the season with a 6-5 victory over the Madonna University Crusaders, 6-5. The No. 10 men’s squad fell 12-10 to No. 7 Madonna.

The women rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force a 3-3 tie at halftime. In the second half, Ottawa snapped a 4-4 deadlock with two goals and dug in defensively to snare the victory.

Shannon Carroll and Cecily Anderson scored two goals each. Ashlee Weger and Analysa Ortiz-Cloninger found the back of the net once apiece. Jasmin Roybal contributed an assist in Tuesday's contest. Mya Chatelin finished with 16 saves in net.

The women (5-0, 4-0) plays Saturday at home against University of Dallas on March.

The men’s game was also a defensive battle between two nationally-ranked  teams. Ottawa led 4-2 in the second quarter and 6-4 at halftime.

Madonna opened the third quarter with three straight goals and retook the lead 7-6. Ottawa responded with three goals of their own to go up 9-7, two by Dakota Lepker and one by Jake Noernberg. Madonna answered with two scores to make it 9-9 after three quarters.

Madonna made it five straight scores with three goals to take a 12-9 lead. Ottawa scored a late goal.

Brandon DeMarco scored three goals for the Braves.

The Braves (4-1, 3-0) play Thursday at home against No. 3 Columbia College Cougars.