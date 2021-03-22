OU women's lacrosse dominating foes in 2021

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's lacrosse team continued its dominant play Saturday at home with a 23-1 win over the University of Dallas.

Five of the six wins have come in dominating fashion. Ottawa scored in the first minute and never looked back. Ottawa led 15-0 at halftime.

Ottawa built a 23-0 lead late in the fourth quarter. Dallas scored its goal in the final minute.

Ashlee Weger, Katherine Ketter and Quinn Crandall led the way with four goals each. Weger had three assists and Crandall had two assists in the contest. Cecily Anderson and Mackenzie Simmons finished with three goals apiece, Anderson contributed two assists and Simmons had one.

Meagan Gilstrap shot in two goals. Ashley Santillan, Shannon Carroll and Jasmin Roybal found the back of the net once each. Roybal assisted on three goals. Santillan and Paulina Pompa each had one assist.

Ottawa (6-0, 4-0) plays 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Culver-Stockton College.