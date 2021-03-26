OU women's lacrosse stay perfect, wallops Wildcats

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's lacrosse team is playing at a high level.

The Lady Braves downed the Culver-Stockton Wildcats, 23-3, Thursday at AdventHealth Field. Ottawa remained unbeaten at 7-0 overall 5-0 in KCAC play.

Ottawa jumped on top early, scoring in the second minute. Ottawa was in control at halftime, building an 11-2 lead.

Ottawa scored the first seven goals of tjhe second half to take an 18-2 lead. Ottawa outscored the visitors 12-1 in the second half.

Quinn Crandall paced Ottawa with five goals and four assists. Cecily Anderson followed with four goals and two assists. Meagan Gilstrap and Mackenzie Simmons each added three goals apiece. Gilstrap had two assists. Katherine Ketter, Shannon Carroll and Ashley Santillan found the back of the net twice each.

The ninth-ranked Ottawa men’s squad fell 18-7 to No. 3 Columbia. The Cougars led 4-2 after the first quarter and scored three goals early in the second to take 7-2 lead.

Ottawa netted two goals go slice the deficit to 7-4, but Columbia added a score to lead 8-4 at halftime.

The third quarter was more defensive as the Cougars outscored Ottawa 3-1 to extend the lead to 11-5.

Ottawa (4-2, 4-1) was outscored 7-2 in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Vincentini had two goals. Kane Adelmann, Jake Noernberg, Robert Roseberry, Brandon DeMarco and Dakota Lepker each scored one goal apiece. Adelmann had two assists.

The Ottawa squads play Saturday at home against William Penn.