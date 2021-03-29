OU women's lacrosse team gains attention with unbeaten start

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's lacrosse team is starting to open some eyes.

The squad is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll. The Lady Braves remained unbeaten at 8-0 with an 18-9 win Saturday over William Penn University at AdventHealth Field. It was Senior Day and the squad honored its two seniors, Madi McAvoy and Lizeth Lobato.

The first half was tight as Ottawa led 5-4 at halftime. After the visitors tied the game at 5-5 early in the third quarter, Ottawa took over.

The Lady Braves scored four goals to take a 9-5 lead. After a William Penn score, Ottawa fired in six unanswered goals to increase the lead to 15-6.

Ottawa put the final touch on the win by adding three scores in the final minute.

Cecily Anderson led Ottawa with seven goals and one assist. Quinn Crandall and Katherine Ketter added three goals. Crandall had two assists. Shannon Carroll contributed two goals and two assists.

The Ottawa men’s squad was upended by William Penn, 11-7. Ottawa rallied from a 10-3 deficit, scoring four goals to come close.

The visitors led 9-3 at halftime. Ottawa pulled within 10-5 at the end of the third quarter and added two scores in the fourth quarter.

Brandon DeMarco scored three goals to lead Ottawa. Jake Noernberg netted two goals and had three assists.

The Ottawa teams play Thursday on the road against Saint Ambrose University.