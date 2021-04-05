OU lacrosse teams back on winning track after sweep

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University lacrosse teams are back in the win column with victories Saturday over Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. The men rolled to an 18-5 win over the Pride. The women won 19-8.

The men’s game was tight early as Clarke rallied late in the quarter to tie the match at 4-4. It was all Braves in the final three quarters. Clarke scored just one goal in that time span.

The Ottawa defense limited Clarke to one goal in the second half after taking a 10-4 lead at halftime.

Brandon DeMarco led all scorers with seven goals. Robert Roseberry followed with six goals and three assists. Dakota Lepker and Jake Noernberg found the back of the net twice each. Noernberg contributed three assists.

The No. 9 Braves (5-4, 5-3) plays Friday at home against Missouri Baptist.

The women rebounded after suffering its first loss last week. Ottawa and Clarke played even through most of the first half. Ottawa took control of the game with six straight goals in the second quarter to take a 12-5 lead. Ottawa led 13-7 at halftime.

Ottawa opened the second half with a five-goal blitz to open an 18-7 advantage.

Cecily Anderson and Katherine Ketter each scored five goals to pace Ottawa. Anderson finished with three assists and Ketter had two assists. Quinn Crandall found the back of the net four times and added one assist. Shannon Carroll shot in two goals and had two assists.

Ottawa (9-1, 7-1) plays Thursday at home against Missouri Baptist University.