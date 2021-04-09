OU women's lacrosse comes up short in overtime

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's lacrosse team fell in overtime to the Missouri Baptist University Spartans, 14-13 Thursday at AdventHealth Field.

Ottawa scored three late goals, all by Cecily Anderson, to tie the match at 13-13. In the third minute of overtime, the Spartans scored a goal for the victory.

Ottawa and Missouri Baptist came into the match tied for second place in the conference. The two teams battled from start to finish.

The game was tied at 2-2 when Missouri Baptist scored five of the next six goals to forge a 7-3 lead. Ottawa rallied within 7-5 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same. Ottawa scored the first two goals of the half to tie the match at 7-7. The two teams kept answering each other until it was tied at 10.

Missouri Baptist netted three straight goals to take a 13-10 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation, setting the stage for a dramatic rally.

Anderson came to life and netted the tying goal with less than a minute remaining. She led Ottawa with five goals and three assists.

Quinn Crandall, Ashley Santillan and Mackenzie Simmons all had two goals each, Crandall had one assist each as well. Analysa Ortiz-Cloninger and Shannon Carroll contributed one goal apiece, Ortiz-Cloninger and Jasmin Roybal assisted on one goal.

Ottawa (9-2, 7-2) wraps up the regular season Tuesday at home against No. 4 Benedictine, which leads the conference.