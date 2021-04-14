OU lacrosse teams end regular-season with losses

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University lacrosse teams ended the regular season Tuesday with losses to Benedictine at AdventHealth Field.

The men lost 20-10, while the women fell 21-5 to No. 4 Benedictine.

Ottawa (5-6, 5-5 KCAC) jumped out to an early 1-0 barely a minute in when Kane Adelmann found the back of the net. The Ravens quickly struck back with two goals of their own, and they would not relinquish the lead.

Benedictine lead 4-1 after the first period and increased the lead to 12-3 at halftime.

Brandon DeMarco led the Braves with five goals, giving him 44 on the season and solidifying his place as second in scoring in the NAIA.

In the women’s game, Benedictine came out fast, netting the first five goals and extended the lead to 10-1. Ottawa was down 12-3 at halftime.

Cecily Anderson and Ashlee Weger scored two goals apiece. Ashley Santillan added one goal and Quinn Crandall contributed an assist.

The lacrosse teams open KCAC Tournament play on Saturday.