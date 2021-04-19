Lady Braves lacrosse team advances to KCAC semifinals

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's lacrosse team advanced to the KCAC semifinals with a 15-3 win Saturday over William Penn University Statesmen.

Ottawa (10-3, 7-3) faces the No. 1 seed Benedictine Ravens Thursday in the semifinals in Atchison. Benadictine, ranked No. 4 in the nation, was the KCAC regular season champs and topped Ottawa in its only meeting.

Ottawa jumped all over the visitors, gaining a 7-1 lead at halftime. Ottawa quickly increased the lead to 11-2 in the second half.

Cecily Anderson led Ottawa with six goals and two assists. Quinn Crandall scored three goals and added two assists. Ashlee Weger and Ashley Santillan contributed two goals apiece.