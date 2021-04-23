OU lacrosse teams garner 7 all-conference selections

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University lacrosse teams had seven players garner all-conference honors this season.

Both teams saw their seasons end this week in the KCAC Tournament.

The women’s squad had three players receive all-KCAC honors, while the men had four.

Senior Madi McAvoy was a first-team selection. Cecily Anderson and Felicia Dixon were second team selections.

For the men, Brandon DeMarco, Jake Noernberg, Travis Alvis and Luke Spells were first team members.

McAvoy, a senior defender, had 29 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. She was a two-sport athlete for Ottawa. She played four years of basketball and earned all-league honors as a junior for the Lady Braves.

Anderson, a sophomore attacker, led the Ottawa offense with 51 goals and 27 assists. Anderson contributed 72 points and also had a shots on goal percentage of 77.5%. She has won 66 draw controls and has 22 ground balls.

Dixon, a sophomore defender, had 24 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. Dixon also scored three goals and had one assist.

DeMarco was one of the most dangerous scorers on the field this season for the Braves. The junior attacker netted 48 goals, which not only led the conference, but was one of as the highest scorers the nation. He averaged four goals a game, which is second in NAIA Div. I. His 129 total shots and 79 shots on goal were tops in the nation. He had a season-high seven goals against Clarke on April 3, and an 11-point game (six goals, five assists) on March 6 against Morningside.

Noernberg, a junior midfielder, created a lot of opportunities for Ottawa this season, assisting on 25 goals, which was second in the conference and fourth best in the nation. His 2.08 assists per game placed him in eighth in the nation. He earned an assist in every game but one and had six multi-assist games, including a season-high five in the opener against St. Mary. Noernberg was a finisher with 15 goals.

Alvis was one of the three defenders in the conference recognized for their efforts defending their team's goal. He was second in the conference causing 22 turnovers in the team's 12 games. He averaged 1.83 caused turnovers per game, which was the third best in the KCAC. Against Madonna on March 16, Alvis caused a season-high seven turnovers and he also picked up three ground balls.

Spells, a short stick midfielder, was one of only three sophomores to make the first team All-KCAC. On the offensive side, Spells scored three goals on 10 shots and added an assist, but it was his defense where he stood out. He was 13th in the conference in caused turnovers (13), and 18th in caused turnovers per game (1.08). If there was a loose ball, odds are it would end up in Spells' possession. He tied for sixth in the conference for ground balls with 55. Spells also finished in the top 15 in ground balls per game, averaging 4.58.

The Ottawa men's lacrosse team has had 17 first team All-KCAC athletes since 2016.