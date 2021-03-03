OU women's soccer falls in overtime

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's soccer team opened the spring portion of the schedule with an overtime loss.

Ottawa fell 3-2 to Tabor in Hillsboro. It was a defensive battle for the first 86 minutes of regulation.

Tabor scored in the 87th minute to take a 2-1 lead. A minute later, Ottawa answered as Emma Nilsson knocked in a goal, which sent the match into overtime. It was her first goal of the season.

Tabor notched a golden goal in the second overtime to end the match.

Reighna Werner scored her fourth goal of the season.

Ottawa plays Saturday in Leavenworth against the University of Saint Mary Spires.