OU women's soccer falls in OT to York

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's soccer fell 3-2 in overtime Tuesday to York College at AdventHealth Field.

York scored the golden goal in the 98th minute. The other goals all came in the second half. Ottawa’s Ciara Joyce tied the game at 1-1 in the 55th minute with a goal. The assist was from Hailey Gonzalez.

York retook the lead in the 69th minute on a penalty kick. Joyce scored her second goal in the 85th minute to send the match into overtime. Joyce has three goals this season.

Ottawa (3-6-2, 1-6-2) plays Saturday at McPherson.