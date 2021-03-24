Braves soccer battles No. 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's soccer team gave No. 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan all it could handle Tuesday at AdventHealth Field. The Braves ended up falling, 3-2.

Ottawa led 1-0 at halftime as Jonathan Rawayo netted a goal in the second minute. Cain Scott had the assist.

The Eagles responded in the second half with three straight goals. Ottawa rallied with a goal by Thomas Santos in the 83rd minute. The assist was by Carlos Alvarez.

The OU men's soccer team (6-8-0, 5-5-0) wraps up the 2020-21 regular season Saturday on the road against the McPherson Bulldogs.