OU's Evans, Werner earn KCAC honors

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's soccer team had two players selected All-KCAC Honorable Mention. Denaya Evans and Reighna Werner were named All-KCAC Honorable Mention.

Evans took 28 shots on the season, with 20 on goal to make her shots on goal percentage at 71.4%. Evans scored five goals on the season, with three goals coming against the University of Saint Mary. She added one assist during the 2020-21 campaign.

Werner took 41 shots on the season, with 20 on goal to make her shots on goal percentage 48.8%. Werner knocked in four goals on the season to make her career total at 10. She also contributed four assists on the season as well.

This is the third consecutive year that Werner has received All-KCAC honors.