Ottawa University softball fills out 2022 recruiting class

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team continues to build its 2022 recruiting class.

The squad signed Skylar Alley, Pearland, Texas. Alley is a pitcher, first baseman, and outfielder. She played travel ball for the Texas Strike Force.

“We are excited to announce that Skylar is joining our program,” Ottawa coach Jay Kahnt said. “As a pitcher, Skylar adds depth to that position. She is not over powering, but has good movement to her pitches. Because Skylar doesn’t throw hard, she adds good balance to our staff. She will come in and develop in our junior varsity program. We are excited to watch her grow and develop over the next four years.”

Alley plans to major in art. She does commission painting, special-effect makeup, face and body painting, drawing, photography, is writing a book and sings.

Alley’s relatives John Schmidt, James Alley and Carol Schmidt attended OU. Her cousin, Katelyn Alley, and sister, Micaela Alley, are members of the OU dance team. Her cousin, Ryan Alley, was an NAIA Second Team All-American on the lacrosse field for the Braves.