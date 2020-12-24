OU softball adds all-around athlete

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team signed Oklahoma prep standout Macey Morris, of Stroud, Okla., for the 2022 season.

Morris lettered in fast-pitch softball, slow-pitch softball and track in high school. She helped lead the Tigers to a 2019 and 2020 Oklahoma state tournament with a semifinal appearance in 2020. On the track, Morris helped Stroud’s 1,600-meter relay team to a state runner-up finish. She earned all-district honors in 2019 and 2020 and was a 2020 all-conference selection, earning all-region honors in 2020.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Macey to our program,” Ottawa coach Jay Kahnt said. “Macy’s athleticism allows her to play both middle infield and outfield. She adds some needed depth to both those positions. Macy has a good bat that will help push for playing time. She is a great young lady and represents the true-student athlete aspect as she excels in the classroom as well as on the field. Looking forward to watching her grow in our program and on campus for the next four years.”

Morris plans to major in business administration.