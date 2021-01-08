OU softball selected second in KCAC preseason poll

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team expects to be fighting for the KCAC championship.

Ottawa was selected to finish second in the 2021 KCAC Softball Preseason coaches poll. This is the seventh straight season Ottawa has been picked by the conference coaches to finish either first or second in the KCAC.

“I am not a big believer in preseason polls,” Ottawa softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “Being picked second is a good feeling, because it means other coaches respect our program. Preseason rankings are based on the past and doesn’t mean anything for this year. But whether picked second or last, it doesn’t matter. We know that it only matters what you do on the field. Our expectations don’t change based on preseason polls. We believe we have a chance to be good this year and expect to challenge for a title.”

In a COVID-19 shortened season, Ottawa finished 2020 with at 12-9. Ottawa won three straight games to end the season.

McPherson College was picked to win the KCAC, finishing with 161 points and nine first-place votes. Ottawa received 152 points and three first-place votes. Friends University was third with 131 points a first-place vote.

Others were Avila University (123), Kansas Wesleyan University (114), Bethany College (105), Tabor College (103), Bethel College (68), Oklahoma Wesleyan University (59), York College (58), University of Saint Mary (41), Southwestern College (37), and Sterling College (31).

Ottawa opens its 26th season (1996-2021) at home on Feb. 6 against Hastings College.