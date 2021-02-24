OU softball splits games with William Woods

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team split its home doubleheader Tuesday with William Woods University at Alumni Park. Ottawa fell 3-1 in game one but rebounded to take game two, 8-1.

William Woods scored two runs in the seventh inning to snap a 1-1 tie in the opener. Ally Pickering went 3-for-4 at the plate. Casson Rasmussen pitched seven innings in the loss. She struck out 10.

Ottawa jumped on the visitors with three runs in the first inning of the nightcap and later extended the lead to 6-1.

Ottawa (3-1) plays Wednesday against MidAmerica Nazarene University at Alumni Park.