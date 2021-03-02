OU's Rassmussen notches second no-hitter

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa hurler Casson Russmussen has opened the 2021 season with almost unhittable pitches.

In two of her four starts, she has tossed a one-hitter and a no-hitter. Russmussen notched the program's seventh no-hitter and her second in an OU uniform Monday in Ottawa’s 3-0 win over Park in game one of the doubleheader. It was her fourth win of the season.

Ottawa snared the sweep with a five-inning 9-1 win in the nightcap at Alumni Park.

Pitcher Amber Flummerfelt tied up the Park bats, limiting the visitors to one hit in the second game.

Ottawa (8-2) plays Friday and Saturday in the Red Dirt Classic in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at USA Softball Hall of Fame Field. Ottawa opens the tournament Friday against Langston University.