By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University junior Casson Rasmusen has been named KCAC Pitcher of the Week.

Rasmusen compiled a 2-1 record on the week with a 1.42 ERA. In 19 innings. She had 22 strikeouts and opponents had a .164 batting average against her. In OU's 3-0 win over No. 18 Grand View, Rasmussen threw a complete game.