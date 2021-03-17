Lady Braves open KCAC with sweep of Sterling

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team opened the KCAC schedule Tuesday with a sweep of Sterling.

Ottawa won 8-0 in five innings and 7-4. Ottawa dominated both games. In the opener, Ottawa scored seven runs on six hits in the third inning. Ottawa added one in the fifth frame.

Lyndsey Loomis and Sammi Bates led the Braves with two hits apiece. Casson Rasmussen pitched in five innings in the victory.

Ottawa struck for four runs on one hit in the first inning of the nightcap. Ottawa led 7-0 after three innings.

Sterling scored all four runs in the seventh inning.

Amber Flummerfelt pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one hit.

Ottawa (15-3, 2-0) plays Thursday at home against Central Christian College.