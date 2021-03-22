OU softball bats explode in nightcap

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team continued its winning ways Sunday with a road sweep of York.

Ottawa needed extra innings to nip York, 5-4, in eight innings to win the opener. The Ottawa bats exploded in the nightcap during its 21-7 victory. Ottawa's 21 runs are the most scored by Ottawa since the 2013 season. Ottawa scored 20 runs against Bethel College in a 20-2 victory on April 3, 2013.

Ottawa rallied twice to win the first game. Ottawa scored a run in the top of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. In the eighth, Ottawa scored two run to take a 5-3 lead. York scored one in the eighth.

Casson Rasmussen pitched all eight innings, striking out seven.

Ottawa cracked 23 hits in the nightcap with three home runs. Madison Bunfill smashed two home runs. Ally Pickering had a triple and two doubles.

Ottawa (17-3, 4-0) plays 2 p.m. Wednesday at home against Bethany.