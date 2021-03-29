OU softball extends winning streak to nine with sweep

By The Herald Staff

The nationally-ranked Ottawa University softball team has put together a solid month of March.

The squad extended its winning streak to nine games this weekend with a sweep of McPherson College. The Braves won 8-0 in five innings and 6-3.

Ottawa controlled the opener from start to finish. Ottawa scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Ottawa added to two runs in the second inning for a 5-0 lead and added a run in third and two in the fourth.

Allison Kearney was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring three times. Lyndsey Loomis led Ottawa with three RBIs. Loomis, Ally Pickering, and Candace Durney had two hits apiece.

Ottawa ace pitcher Casson Rasmussen silenced the McPherson bats. In five innings, she allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts.

The Lady Braves snapped a scoreless tie with five runs on five nits in the third inning if the nightcap. McPherson answered with two runs in the bottom of third to make it 5-2.

Ottawa scored a run the fourth to increase the lead to 6-2. McPherson answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Ottawa’s defense and pitching kept McPherson at bay in the final three innings. Loralei Gilbert earned her first varsity victory, tossing seven innings and had five strikeouts.

Ally Pickering led Ottawa with three hits scored two runs.

Ottawa (21-3, 8-0) plays Tuesday against Friends University at Alumni Park.