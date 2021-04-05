Lady Braves bounce back, sweep Southwestern

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team bounced back from a poor performance against Friends by sweeping Southwestern College in Winfield.

Ottawa won 7-0 and 10-6 in nine innings Saturday to get back on the winning track.

Ottawa was in control of the opener. Ottawa scored four runs in the third inning to snap a scoreless tie.

Lyndsey Loomis paced Ottawa with three hits and five RBIs. Ottawa ace Casson Rassmussen limited Southwestern to three hits and had six strikeouts.

Southwestern jumped on Ottawa with five five runs in the second inning. Ottawa got on the board in the fifth inning with three runs to come within 5-3. Ottawa scored single runs in the sixth and seventh frames to tie the game at 5-5.

Ottawa scored another in the eighth to take a 6-5 lead. Southwestern tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Ottawa erupted for four runs in the ninth inning.

Sammi Bates had four hits to lead Ottawa. Rassmusson tossed all nine innings of the nightcap.

Ottawa (23-5, 10-2) plays at home Wednesdayagainst Oklahoma Wesleyan University.