OU softball sits at top of KCAC after sweep

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is the middle of a championship run.

The Lady Braves sit atop the KCAC standings with a one-game lead over Friends. Ottawa (25-5, 12-2) has five conference doubleheaders left in the regular season. Ottawa plays today at home against Saint Mary.

Ottawa took a pair from Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday at Alumni Park. Ottawa won 3-2 and 9-6. Oklahoma Wesleyan came into the games, sitting one game behind Ottawa in the loss column and left with its championship hopes nearly squashed.

Ottawa displayed toughness and grit during the sweep. Oklahoma Wesleyan struck for two runs in the top of the first inning, but was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Ottawa ace Casson Rassmussen earned her 14th win of the season. She tossed a four-hitter.

Ottawa rallied back with a run in the second inning and two in the fifth inning.

The nightcap saw the visitors strike early with a run in the first inning. Ottawa answered back with four runs in the second inning.

Ottawa led 5-3 after the fifth inning to set up a wild sixth inning. Oklahoma Wesleyan scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. Ottawa answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Rassmussen was the winning pitcher in the nightcap to give her a 15th win.

Jillian Kygar had three hits and two RBIs to pace Ottawa.