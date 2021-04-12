OU softball stays at top after sweep of Saint Mary

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team kept taking steps toward a possible regular-season conference title with a sweep of Saint Mary Saturday at Alumni Park.

Ottawa won 7-3 and 9-6 to maintain a one-game lead on Friends (13-3).

Ottawa battled from behind in the opener. Saint Mary jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but did not score again.

Ottawa scored two in the bottom of the first inning. Ottawa tied the game with a run in the fourth inning. Ottawa scored four in the sixth inning.

Lyndsey Loomis and Ally Pickering had three hits apiece to pace Ottawa. Loomis and Justyse Rodriguez had two RBIs each.

Casson Rasmussen tossed a complete game with four strikeouts.

Ottawa scored six runs in the first inning of the second game to forge a 6-1 lead. Saint Mary battled back with three runs in the fourth inning to slice Ottawa’s lead to 7-5. Ottawa extended the lead to 9-5 with a run the fourth and sixth innings.

Ottawa (27-5, 14-2) plays Wednesday against College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.