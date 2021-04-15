OU softball wins in a variety of ways

By The Herald Staff

The nationally-ranked Ottawa University softball team finds different ways to win.

The Lady Braves rallied from behind and led wire-to-wire in games Wednesday against the College of Saint Mary. Ottawa rallied from a 5-3 deficit for an 11-5 win in the opener. Ottawa jumped to a 3-1 lead and made it stand up in a 6-5 win in the nightcap.

Ottawa led the opener 3-0 after the top of the fourth inning. The Flames struck for five runs — its only runs of the game — in the fourth inning. Ottawa answered with eight unanswered runs.

Ally Pickering had two hits to pace the attack. Allison Kearney had three RBIs. Casson Rasmussen pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Ottawa led 3-1 early and extended the lead to 6-3 in the nightcap. The Flames scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come close.

Madison Bunfill was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run, and scoring two. Loralei Gilbert pitched all seven innings with three strikeouts.

Ottawa (29-5) plays Saturday at home against Avila.