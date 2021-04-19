OU softball team extends lead with sweep

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is on a roll. Ottawa extended its winning streak to 10 games with a sweep of Avila University at Alumni Park on Saturday. Ottawa won 6-2 and 7-4.

The wins and a split by Friends gives Ottawa a three-game cushion with six games remaining.

Ottawa jumped on Avila in the first inning as Ally Pickering nailed a two-run home run. Pickering homered again in the third to give Ottawa a 3-0 lead. Ottawa plated three runs in the fifth inning.

Casson Rasmussen tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Avila gave Ottawa a battle in the nightcap, taking an early 3-1 lead. Ottawa rallied to take a 4-3 lead. Ottawa snapped a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Loralei Gilbert pitched the first four innings. Rasmussen tossed the final three innings.

Ottawa (31-5, 16-2) plays Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.