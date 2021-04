By The Herald Staff

For the fourth time this season, Casson Rasmussen has been named KCAC Pitcher of the Week.

Rasmussen, a junior pitcher, had a record of 3-0 last week. In 17 innings, she had 16 strikeouts, pitched two complete games, only had three earned runs, and opponents had a batting average of .203 against her.

The Braves (31-5, 16-2) play Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.