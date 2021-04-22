OU softball can clinch KCAC title with sweep of Bethel

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team moved a step closer Wednesday of clinching the program's fifth KCAC championship with a sweep of Kansas Wesleyan University. Ottawa won game one in six innings, 8-0, and rallied to take game two, 14-5, in eight innings. The Braves hit five home runs in game one. The last time that happened was on April 25, 2009, in game two against Sterling College.

No. 21 Ottawa (33-5, 18-2 )can clinch the championship Saturday at home with a sweep of Bethel College. A split gives Ottawa a tie. Ottawa has a three-game conference lead with four games remaining.

Ottawa used all facets to sweep Kansas Wesleyan. Ally Pickering, Lyn Hickman, Cierra Faubion, Allison Kearney and Madison Bunfill hits home runs to power the offense in the opener.

Casson Rassmussen earned her 20th win of the season. She finished with six strikeouts and gave up four hits.

The nightcap was a barnburner until the eighth inning when the Ottawa bats exploded for 10 runs.

Ottawa was held scoreless through five innings. Ottawa plated four in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead. KWU tied the game with a run in the seventh.