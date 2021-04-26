Lady Braves routs Bethel, capture KCAC softball title

By The Herald Staff

You can call them conference champions. The Ottawa University softball team captured the program's fifth KCAC championship Saturday with two victories over Bethel College at Alumni Park. Ottawa swept the doubleheader, 8-0, in five innings, and 6-1.

No. 21 Ottawa (35-5, 20-2) closes the regular season Tuesday on the road in Hillsboro against Tabor College. The KCAC postseason tourney will start next week in Great Bend.

Ottawa was in complete control of the opener with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Allison Kearney smashed a three-run home run.

Ottawa scored two in third inning. Kearney’s double brought home her fourth RBI of the game. Madison Bunfill’s double scored Kearney.

Ottawa won by run-rule in the fifth with three runs.

Cierra Faubion and Allison Kearney finished with two hits apiece. Casson Rasmussen earned her 21st victory of the season. She tossed a three-hitter.

Ottawa also cruised in the nightcap. Ottawa jumped on Bethel for four runs in the first inning and led 5-0 after two frames.

Loralei Gilbert pitched seven innings with three strikeouts.