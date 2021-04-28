OU softball sweeps Tabor, extends streak to 16

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team extended its winning streak to 16 games Tuesday with a sweep of Tabor College. Ottawa won 3-0 and 5-0.

Ottawa (37-5, 22-2) will now compete in the KCAC Tournament in Great Bend, May 5-May 7. Ottawa, the regular season champs, will be the top seed. Brackets will be released later this week.

Ottawa’s pitching and defense shut down the Bluejays. Casson Rasmussen pitched a complete game shutout in the opener, She had six strikeouts and allowed three hits.

Loralei Gilbert pitched her first career shutout in the nightcap. She had two strikeouts and allowed four hits.