OU softball takes a program-best 18-game streak into showdown

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team has been waiting to meet up again with Friends.

The Lady Braves have that chance Thursday in a KCAC Tournament winner’s bracket final in Great Bend. Ottawa earned the berth Wednesday with a pair of 6-1 wins over Sterling and McPherson.

Friends handed Ottawa its only losses in KCAC play. Those were the last losses for Ottawa, which takes a program-best 18-game winning streak into the showdown.

No. 20 Ottawa (39-5) can tie the 2017 team’s mark of 40 wins in a season with victory over Friends.

Ottawa used pitching, defense and timely hitting to down Sterling and McPherson. Casson Rassmussen tossed a complete game against McPherson and went four innings in the win over Sterling. Loralei Gilbert tossed the final three frames in the win over Sterling.

Ottawa broke open the game against McPherson with four runs in the fifth inning. Ottawa plated four runs in the fourth inning in the Sterling win.

Sammi Bates led Ottawa with three hits against McPherson. Madison Bunfill went 3-for-3 with two runs scored against Sterling.