OU softball slips past Friends with seventh inning rally

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is playing for a KCAC Tournament championship.

Ottawa has won one tourney title in program history. The championship game was played Friday night in Great Bend

The journey to the title game was exciting. The Lady Braves came from behind Thursday to beat Friends, 4-3, in walk-off style.

Ottawa scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Justyse Rodriguez's infield single scored Lyndsey Loomis to give Ottawa its 19th straight victory. The win was Ottawa's 40th this season, tying the school record for single season victories.

No. 20 takes a 40-5 mark into the championship game.

The seventh inning rally started with Ally Pickering and Allison Kearney reaching base on infield singles. Lyndsey Loomis then walked, loading the bases. Madison Bunfill hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Pickering to tie the game at 3-3.

A squeeze bunt saw Friends tag out Kearney at the plate for the second out.

Rodriguez then hit a shot that glanced off the third baseman’s glove and Loomis scored from third base to end the game.

Friends was the only KCAC team to beat Ottawa during the regular season.

Pickering went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice. Bunfill had three RBIs.

Casson Rasmussen earned her 25th win of the season. She had five strikeouts.