OU softball draws Midland in OKC Opening Round

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team was placed in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma NAIA Opening Round.

The No. 2 seeded Ottawa (41-5) plays 11 a.m. Monday against third-seeded Midland, Nebraska (38-8) in the first game. Midland was the GPAC regular-season champions.

The other game pits top-seed and host Oklahoma City (43-4) against Dickinson St., North Dakota. Ottawa defeated Oklahoma City, 1-0, earlier this season.

The Lady Braves were the KCAC regular season and tournament champions. The 41 wins were the best for a single season in program history. Ottawa enters nationals, riding a 21-game winning streak.

The 40-team national tournament field is comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and eight at-large berths. The 19 conferences receive one berth per six teams and two berths per 10 teams.

The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia, May 27-June 2.