OU softball advances to regional championship game

The Ottawa University softball team is in the driver’s seat of the Oklahoma City regional.

Ottawa (43-5) plays in the championship game Tuesday against the survivor of the Oklahoma City vs. Midland/Dickinson State.

Ottawa defeated Midland 11-9 and then knocked off second-ranked Oklahoma City, 3-1 Monday in Oklahoma City. It was the second win this season for Ottawa over Oklahoma City.

Ottawa advances to the NAIA Opening Round Championship game for the second time in program history.

Ottawa played two different games slugging it out with Midland and playing a defensive battle against Oklahoma City.

Ottawa scored three runs in the third inning against Oklahoma City and made them stand up. The Stars scored a run the seventh inning.

Casson Rasmussen earned her 28th victory of the season with the complete-game victory. She had seven strikeouts and only allowed four hits. She also went the distance against Midland.

Cierra Faubion was a perfect 2-for-2 with one run scored.

Ottawa came out swinging the bats in the first inning against Midland. Ottawa scored six runs on one hit and three Warrior errors.

The Warriors rallied back, scoring two in the first and one in the second and third to come within 6-4. Midland then scored three in the fourth to take a 7-6 lead.

Then it was Ottawa’s turn as Tomi-Lyn Hickman hit her third home run of the season in the fifth inning to give Ottawa an 8-7 lead.

Ottawa scored three in the seventh to increase the lead to 11-7.

Midland made it close with two runs in the seventh.