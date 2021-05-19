Lady Braves head to NAIA World Series

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is headed to the NAIA World Series.

The Lady Braves defeated No. 25 Midland University, 11-1, for the second time in as many days to capture the NAIA Opening Round (Oklahoma City) Championship Tuesday at Ann Lacey Stadium.

Ottawa (44-5) advanced to the program's fourth NAIA World Series, first since 2017. The tournament will be May 27-June 2 in Columbus, Georgia.

Ottawa takes a 23-game winning streak into the World Series. Ottawa won the regional with good pitching, defense and hitting. Ottawa hit just above .300 as a team in the regional, scoring 25 runs in three games.

Ottawa ace Casson Rassmussen tossed three complete games, winning all three. The junior has 29 wins this season.

The Ottawa offense has a penchant for exploding at any time. It did against Midland, scoring 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to snap a 1-1 tie.

Lyndsey Loomis, Jillian Kygar, and Cierra Faubion had two hits apiece. Kygar led Ottawa with three RBIs.