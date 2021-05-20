OU softball opens World Series against College of Idaho

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is the fifth seed out of the 10-team field in the NAIA World Series.

Ottawa (44-5) opens the double-elimination national tournament 3 p.m. Thursday against College of Idaho.

The Lady Braves bring a 23-game winning streak into the tournament. The squad is coming off inning the Oklahoma City regional and is appearing in the program’s fourth NAIA World Series. The 2017 was the last time Ottawa appeared in the NAIA World Series.