OU's track duo qualifies for indoor nationals

By The Herald Staff

Two Ottawa University men’s track standouts will compete for national honors.

Jaylan Washington and Michael Garrison have qualified for the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Meet in Yankton, South Dakota, March 4-6.

Washington qualified in the 60-meter race after he ran a time of 6.82 at the KCAC Indoor Championships this past weekend. He finished second.

Garrison was the KCAC champion in the triple jump with a leap of 14.19-meters.

The two guided the Braves to a fifth-place finish in the KCAC Indoor meet. The women were seventh.