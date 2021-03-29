OU's Loukata sets school record in hammer throw

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's track and field team broke a school record Saturday in the Baker Relays Saturday in Baldwin City.

Drew Loukota broke the school record in the hammer throw with a distance of 48.01 meters. He finished seventh. He was fifth in the shot put. Andrew Sprague finished third in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

Another highlight was the meet-winning 400-meter relay team. Braden Richardson paced Ottawa in the 110 hurdles by taking fifth.

Lamar Weeden finished fourth in the4 1,500. Karyon Johnson was sixth in the 400. Javion Bell earned seventh in the 100 and second int the 200. The 400 relay team took sixth.

For the women, Suleica Lee finished fifth in the 100 hurdles. Destiny Escobar finished second in the 400 hurdles. Adia Vaughn earned fifth in the 200.