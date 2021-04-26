OU's Barber wins gold at Tabor track meet

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University’s Laurel Barber came home from the Tabor College Invitational Saturday with a gold medal

She took home a first-place finish in the javelin throw at 39.09 meters. The second-best toss was 37.15m, almost an entire two meters behind Barber.

That performance was the highlight of the meet for the men’s and women’s teams.

Jaylan Washington finished seventh in the 100-meters with a 10.56 time. Michael Garrison placed sixth in the 400 at 49.26.

In the 110 hurdles, Braden Richardson finished fifth place at 14.99. Eduardo Orozco took seventh at 16.36 run, and Issac Kennard was 10th at 17.74.

In the discus throw, Andrew Sprague's heave of 46.62m helped him to a fourth-place finish. Drew Loukota (40.22m) placed 13th, and Jack Kreuger (31.20m) came in 27th.

Those three also competed in the hammer throw and shot put. In the hammer, Sprague (47.33m) placed eighth, Loukota (45.41m) ninth and Krueger (34m) 27th. It was the same order in the shot put as Sprague (14.90m), Loukota (13.48m) and Krueger (11.20m) finished in sixth, 11th and 18th.

Koby Money was sixth in the javelin at 43.46m.

The Braves finished in sixth place in the 400 relay at 42.65.

Suleica Lee placed 11th in the women’s 100 hurdles at 17.51. Destiny Escobar had a top-five finish in the 400 hurdles, finishing fourth at 1:08.54.

Three Ottawa women competed in the long jump. Lee had a third-place finish with a jump of 4.94m. Jalisa Simons' 4.56m attempt placed her in 10th, and Laura Freeman finished 15th with a 4.10m effort. Simons and Freeman also finished 10th and 13th respectively in the triple Jump, with jumps of 9.61m and 9.27m.

In the discus, Hannah Pasley's finished sixth at 34.85m.