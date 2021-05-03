Small group of OU track athletes compete at Southwestern

By The Herald Staff

A handful of Ottawa University track athletes competed at the Southwestern Relays this weekend.

Tyler Stevenson finished 18th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.63 for the men. Stevenson is a Central Height graduate.

In the 400 hurdles, Kayron Johnson placed fourth at 56.88 seconds and Eduardo Orozco was ninth, 58.66.

Suleica Lee finished in seventh in the women’s 200 at 26.26. In the 1,500, Jordan Fritz placed eighth at 6:09.26.

In the Hurdles Events, Destiny Escobar led the Ottawa with a first-place finish in the 400 sy 1:07.07. Lee placed third in the 100 hurdles, 15.41. Escobar also took sixth in the discus, 36.36 meters.