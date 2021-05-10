OU track athletes have 22 all-conference performances

By The Herald Staff

Laurel Barber's first-place finish in the women's javelin led the way for the Ottawa University track and field teams as 13 athletes qualified for all-conference at the KCAC Championships at AdventHealth Field.

Barber took home the conference title with a 35.78m throw in her final attempt, edging out the second-best thrower by 0.04m. It is the freshman's first conference title.

Ottawa brought home 22 all-conference finishes as Andrew Sprague (three), Suleica Lee (three), Drew Loukota (two), Barber (two), Michael Garrison (two), Kayron Johnson (two), and Adia Vaughn all earned multiple All-KCAC.

In the men’s hammer, Sprague and Drew Loukota were all-conference with a fifth place (46.36m) and seventh place (42.79m) finishes respectively. Sprague was all-conference with a third-place in the shot put (15.01m). Sprague was second in the discus (45.41m). Loukota was seventh (41.17m).

Three Braves earned all-conference triple Jump. Michael Garrison (14.00m) was the runner-up, Kayron Johnson (13.91m) was third and Mario Cheatem took eighth.

Johnson placed seventh in the long jump.

Jaylan Washington was an All-KCAC performer with a third-place finish in the 100-meter race (10.69). He also earned the distinction after his 23.06 time in the 200, where he took sixth.

The Braves had two all-conference athletes at the 400 as Michael Garrison (49.29) placed fifth and Logan Krause (51.92) took eighth.

In the 400 hurdles, Johnson earned his third all-KCAC honors by taking fifth.

The Braves took fifth in the 400 relay, ninth in the 3,200 relay and fourth in the 1,600 relay.

Hannah Pasley took sixth in the women’s discus (35.94m).

Barber won her second all-conference honor by taking seventh in the shot put( 11.34m).

Lee took sixth in the high jump. Adia Vaughn was a runner-up in the 100 (12.43). She was sixth in the 200 (26.15). Lee was seventh at 26.82. Lee had a third all-conference performance in the 100 hurdles as she took eighth (18.51). Escobar (1:07.06) and Dakota Bunch (1:16.74) were all-conference in the 400 hurdles after taking third and sixth respectively.

In the relays, Ottawa was eighth in the 400 (52.71), eighth in the 1,600 (4:25.77) and 11th in the 3,200 (11:32.72).