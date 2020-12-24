OU men's volleyball signs transfer for 2022 team

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s volleyball team added a transfer to the 2022 team.

The Braves signed Ty Piner, a transfer from CSU-Pueblo. He attended Wylie High School.

At Wylie High School, Piner lettered in basketball and track. He earned CHSAA Academic all-state honorable mention honors in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Before attending CSU-Pueblo, Piner was a manager for the Otero Junior College women’s volleyball team in the fall of 2019. OJC qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament, finishing seventh.

Piner plans to major in sociology.